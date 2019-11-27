Tips for a pet-friendly Thanksgiving feast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Each Thanksgiving, people are brought together through food, community, and tradition to reflect on the year and give thanks.

This holiday, pet owners can make sure they are showing appreciation to their furry friends by protecting them from any hazards these festivities may bring.

Pet owners are advised to be wary of which decorations they keep in their home. Some festive plants – including ferns, lilies, amaryllis, Baby’s Breath, and Sweet William are toxic to cats and dogs. Animals should be kept away from these decorations.

If your pet does get their nose into the wrong dish or decoration, they may exhibit signs of poisoning – including vomiting, diarrhea, depression, and behavioral changes. As always, prevention is key.

If a pet owner suspects their animal has consumed a harmful substance, they should seek veterinary care as soon as possible. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) animal poison control center hotline is 888-426-4435.

Just because there are certain things pets should not eat does not mean owners shouldn’t treat their furry friend to a sampling of the feast. However, doing so in moderation and being careful about the type of food they share is key.

Owners should be aware of the hectic environment a holiday gathering might create, especially if guests are unfamiliar with the pet or are bringing children.

It might be difficult to keep an eye on your pet for the whole celebration, especially if you are hosting. As such, it is important to communicate guidelines on how to interact with a pet to your guests so they don’t unknowingly cross a line.

With the proper knowledge and communication, your animal-friendly Thanksgiving will be a safe and memorable event for all of your loved ones.

Source: Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences