Tips for staying healthy while exercising in the Texas heat

WACO, Texas – Texans looking to get into shape are at a higher risk when exercising outside during the summer months.

People working out under the sun could experience multiple illnesses from the high heat, from sunburn all the way to heat stroke, but they are combatable with some easy fixes.

“One of the main things is stay hydrated,” High Power Fitness Owner Kelvin Robinson said. “Make sure you’re staying hydrated all throughout the day. If you’re going to work out early in the morning, make sure you’re staying hydrated. Try to hit those peak times of the day, seven to ten o’clock in the morning, and try to avoid eleven to five, if you possibly can.”

Robinson explained that in exercisers, trainers see lots of heat symptoms – such as muscle spasms or dizziness – during this time of the year.

The CDC lists multiple symptoms for each level of heat-relegated illnesses and what to do if someone is suffering from one.

Robinson did explain to do more than just drink water to keep yourself safe and hyrdated.

“First of all, water. And then there’s water with the electrolytes in it,” he said. “You have Gatorades. Then you have Pedialyte. A lot of people think Pedialyte is for babies only, but it’s not. It’s for grownups, too. Especially athletes. We train a lot of athletes here, and we encourage them to drink Pedialyte a lot.”

He also says although many prefer exercising in gyms, those who are outside just need to be cautious now that we are in the summer season.

“Take your cell phone with you just in case your body gives out, you know, there’s nobody around you, somebody can ping you,” he said. “If you have these iPhones now, you can ping your location and somebody can come out and help you out as soon as possible.”

So remember, if you’re going to be exercising outside, make sure to be extremely hydrated, have your phone with you in case of an emergency, and take breaks when you need it.