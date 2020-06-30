TJJD Staff member dies from complications related to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas- The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is reporting their first COVID-19 related death.

Sean Wilson, a respected Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School worked for the agency since 2014.

Wilson had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22, 2020.

He passed away at home on the night of June 28, 2020.

Camille Cain, the Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, issued this statement on the death of Sean Wilson