To Vote or Not to Vote: May 2nd Elections

FOX44 has learned the City of Waco and the Midway Independent School District will likely continue their May 2nd Elections, while Waco ISD is expected to make their decision by early voting next month.

This is according to McLennan County Election Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe.

So far we know the decision hasn’t been made official. However, according to the election administrator, it was communicated that they want to move forward with their May 2nd Election despite rising cases of COVID-19.

McGregor, Mart, Hewitt, Crawford ISD and Valley Mills have already decided to postpone their elections until November.

The City of Woodway decided to cancel its elections.

If the City of Waco, Waco ISD and Midway ISD do continue their elections, early voting will begin April 20th and ballots by mail would be technically two weeks behind schedule.

FOX44 will work to have these final decisions soon.