Topgolf arrives in Waco

WACO, Texas – Topgolf is finishing up their final steps to get their doors open to the public, and many people are excited to hit the green already.

The Topgolf Waco location will be the 12th Topgolf in the state of Texas.

“We’re so excited to be opening here in Waco. This is the Heart of Texas, and we are calling this ‘R.T.G.H.O.T.’ We are now the Heart of Texas Topgolf, as well. We are smack down in the middle of Austin and Dallas, so it’s a great spot for people to stop. Allow the way on 35, get out and stretch their legs and take a couple of swings,” says Topgolf manager Brooke Hill.

Elena Palacios was really excited to hear that Topgolf is finally coming to Waco.

“Now people cannot just go to Magnolia. They can also be like, ‘Let’s go to Magnolia and let’s check out this Topgolf!’ The newest one has one floor, so I think that’s going to be more interesting about it. So that’s more fun. People don’t have to drive all the way to Houston now,” says Topgolf employee Elena Palacios.

Most traditional Topgolf locations are three stories high – but for the Waco location, they wanted to make it more family-friendly.

“This new flex module is a one-story facility with 30 golf bays, but on top of that itself, we have our lovely pavilion area, kind of our open barn area. We got all of our outdoor games – Jenga, the Big Top, Connect Four, we have a nine-hole mini golf course, as well. As well as our VIP deck,” says Hill.

Topgolf says they hope to bring more people to Waco, and they have. Joe Loya is visiting from California. He said he had to stop by to check out the new location.

“It gets me little extra to come over here and visit, spend some time with my family, my nephew over here, so you know it’s fun,” Loya says.

The Topgolf will be located at 2301 Creekview Drive in Waco. They will officially open their doors to the public on Friday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m.