BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County officials offered an update Thursday on the continuing recovery efforts related to the Salado tornado.

Bell County says the focus is still on restoring power and clearing debris. Bartlett Electric Co-op (BEC), working in conjunction with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has made significant progress on both fronts and will continue their efforts.

BEC officials say that closures to Cedar Valley Road and a large portion of Farm to Market Road 2843 will not be necessary by 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The number of damaged structures has increased from 63, as reported yesterday, to 76. This number includes all structures, and can range from minor damage to total destruction. Officials say this number is not expected to change going forward.

Multiple roll-off dumpsters have been brought into the affected area. There are currently two located in the South Shore subdivision. Other dumpsters are available at the Salado Fire Department, located at 3520 FM-2484, and at the intersection of FM-2268 and Interstate 35. The Bell County Emergency Management Department plans to place two additional roll-off dumpsters along 2843, once utility crews have finished their work in the area.

Residents who have been impacted by the storm are encouraged to call (254) 534-4562 to be connected with resources. Individuals and groups looking to make donations are asked to call (254) 534-2217. Those numbers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Emergency Management officials are encouraging residents and business impacted by the storm to report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), through its TDEM Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate the system. Once on the page, users need to select April Severe Weather from the list of Current Active Incidents.