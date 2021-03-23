Tornado sirens and severe weather season

WACO, Texas – As we saw Monday night, Severe Weather Season is here in Central Texas. This means you need to have multiple ways to receive alerts.

It’s important you have more than one reliable way to receive weather alerts, and to not only rely on outdoor tornado sirens to let you know if a storm is headed your way.

Outdoor sirens are placed throughout Central Texas to warn residents of a tornado or other emergencies – but if you’re indoors, you may not hear the message.

“Really, the outdoor siren is just there to tell you that something bad is going on near your location, and you need to get inside and get more information,” says Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Outdoor sirens are just that – they are only intended to be heard outdoors.

“They are not designed or intended to alert you if you are in a building at all, really. They are there to warn you if you are outside and didn’t have any other way to get the information,” says Stalley.

This means you need to have multiple ways to receive warnings, especially if the severe weather event is overnight.

“Having ways to receive warnings if you are asleep is always a great idea, especially this time of year. Anything that can wake you up at night. We recommend having a weather radio. If you have an app on your cell phone that can wake you up, that’s another great way to do it,” says Stalley.

If you’re outdoors and you hear a siren, you need to head indoors as quickly as possible.

“Those sirens are not necessarily sounded for just tornadoes. It can be for severe thunderstorms and things like that. Really the best thing to do if you hear a siren going off is to get inside right away. After you’re safe indoors, you should seek additional information about what is going on,” says Stalley.