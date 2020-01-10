Breaking News
TORNADO WATCH ISSUED

Tornado Warning until 5:15pm: Hamilton, Bosque, and Erath Counties

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a 
 
* Tornado Warning for... 
Somervell County in north central Texas... 
Northeastern Hamilton County in central Texas... 
Southeastern Erath County in north central Texas... 
Northwestern Bosque County in central Texas... 
 
* Until 515 PM CST. 
 
* At 424 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado 
was located near Hico, or 15 miles northeast of Hamilton, moving 
northeast at 45 mph. 
HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. 
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. 
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without 
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. 
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree 
damage is likely. 
 
* This dangerous storm will be near... 
Iredell around 435 PM CST. 
Dinosaur Valley State Park around 500 PM CST. 
Glen Rose around 505 PM CST. 
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Walnut 
Springs.

