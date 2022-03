Severe storms are moving through Central Texas, producing radar-indicated tornados and severe weather.

Bell and Milam Counties are under a Tornado Warning until 7:15 p.m.

McLennan and Falls Counties are under a Tornado Warning until 7:30 p.m.

A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Granger, moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.

This is a particularly dangerous situation.

