The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of Central Texas.

It is expected to last until 10 p.m. Monday evening.



This means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room.

Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur.

The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

The tornado watch includes the following counties:

ANDERSON

BELL

BOSQUE

COMANCHE

CORYELL

FALLS

FREESTONE

HAMILTON

HENDERSON

HILL

LAMPASAS

LEON

LIMESTONE

MCLENNAN

MILAM

MILLS

ROBERTSON