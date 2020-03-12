Tourists can explore other Waco Hot Spots after Spring at Silos cancellation

WACO, Texas – Tourist venues in Waco like the Dr. Pepper Museum, the Cameron Park Zoo, and the Texas Rangers Museum normally see a large increase in guests around this time of year.

Even with the rise of fear nationally and state-wide concerning COVID-19, the spring rush for these venues is staying constant.

For some, they’ve even seen an increase in guests.

“Our numbers for the month of March have been actually a little bit up over last year,” says Mary Beth Farrell at the Dr. Pepper Museum.

Officials at the Texas Rangers museum say they have taking standard precautions to prevent the spread of germs at their museum, but overall they don’t see any reasons to limit their services.

“The City of Waco has really had no closures. All of the public events have been going on as planned, so at this stage we haven’t received any kind of information that has suggested that we should be looking at either abbreviating or closing at this point in time,” says Byron Johnson at the Texas Rangers Museum.

At the Dr. Pepper Museum, they have added more resources to their staff to ensure cleanliness.

“We’ve hired additional custodial staff, but those are things we were planning to do and would do anyway just because of the increase of people in the museum this time of year,” says Farrell.

The Cameron Park Zoo, who officials predict have seen upwardes of 3,500 guests just today, say they have every reason to be alert – however, no reason at all to panic.

“All of us have to be responsible and realize that Coronavirus could have an impact on business at some point. I’m honestly not seeing that right now,” says the Cameron Park Zoo Director.

Like the staff at the Dr. Pepper and Texas Ranger Museum, they say they are doing all they can to keep their facility clean as well as provide their guests with means to keep themselves clean, also.

“We have initiated additional cleaning more often throughout the day. We have hand sanitizers pretty much anyplace that you walk around, near any of the food trucks through the tents outside to the cafe. We have hand sanitizers spread throughout the zoo that we’re making sure are staying filled,” she says.