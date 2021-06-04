Tow truck driver dies in vehicle accident

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to a major crash between three vehicles and a pedestrian.

A tow truck driver – identified as 35-year-old David Isaac Simmons, of Fairfield, Texas – was attempting to pull a disabled vehicle in the center median with emergency lights activated on his 2020 Freightliner tow truck.

A 2020 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 22 year-old woman from Houston, was traveling on the inside lane towards the tow truck. The Toyota moved over to the outside lane and changed lanes when unsafe. The Toyota collided into a 2014 Volvo sedan, operated by a 33 year-old woman from Dallas.

After crashing into the Volvo, the Toyota crossed back onto the inside lane, drove up the rollback which was extended, and became airborne. The Toyota crashed into Simmons as he was utilizing his control box, on the driver’s side.

Simmons was transported to the Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced Simmons dead at 1:25 P.M. on May 30th.

This investigation is still active and open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety