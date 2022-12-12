Goldthwaite, Tx (FOX44) –

UPDATE:

The Department of Public Safety reports an arrest has been made in connection with this weekend’s hit and run crash in Mills County that left a tow truck driver dead.

Investigators also have recovered a 2014 Toyota Tundra allegedly involved in the crash.

The driver who was arrested has been identified as 38-year-old Kerry Coates “KC” Kavanaugh of Goldthwaite. He has been charged with failure to stop and render aid I resulting in death) and booked into the Mills County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Department of Public Safety reports a 61-year-old tow truck driver was killed in what is calling a hit and run crash near Goldthwaite in Mills County Saturday evening.

DPS Sgt Bryan Washko said troopers were notified of the crash at 6:09 p.m. Saturday on US Highway 183.

Investigating troopers aid the driver, identified as Patrick Morin of Buchanan dam, Texas was in the process of loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck when an unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck him.

Troopers believe the vehicle was damage in the collision but the driver did not stop and help Morin.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation is active and open.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pick-up truck. Evidence left at the scene shows that the vehicle had aftermarket fender flares that were painted to match, as well as factory trailer tow mirrors. The suspect vehicle is missing the right front fender flare and right trailer towing mirror.

Anyone with information about this crash please contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.