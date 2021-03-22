Toxin discovered in Belton Lake suspected in dog deaths

BELTON, Texas – At the request of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Brazos River Authority has conducted testing for cyanotoxin, or blue-green algae blooms, on Belton Lake.

Lab results received over the weekend show the bacteria containing the toxin is present. Samples of solid material, algae and decaying algae, contained significantly higher levels of cyanotoxin than was detected in the water.

If consumed by pets, toxic blue-green algae can lead to severe illness or could be fatal. It is suspected the bacteria is responsible for the deaths of several dogs at Belton Lake this month.



(Courtesy: Brazos River Authority)

The BRA has reported lab findings to the Bell County Public Health District and Texas Department of State Health Services, and is awaiting further guidance from epidemiologists.

The BRA says cyanotoxin is rare – however, the organization advises algae may be present at any time, and that people and their pets should avoid playing in or eating algae, and stay away from stagnant water or water with decaying matter in it.

To learn more about cyanobacteria and its effects, you can click here: https://www.epa.gov/cyanohabs

Source: Brazos River Authority