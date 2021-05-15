TPD responds to Friday evening shooting, 1 juvenile injured

Temple, Tx- A juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday evening.

At about 8 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W Calhoun Ave. The 16-year-old victim advised he went to visit a known subject, when an unknown subject in a black vehicle shot at him.

The victim ran through the area on foot when a second unknown subject appeared and shot the victim in the leg. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation.