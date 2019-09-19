Tractor dealership in Temple broken into, equipment taken

Temple police report over $100,000 worth of equipment was taken from a local business, but it appears all has been recovered.

Officers were called to CW Tractor at 3509 North 3rd Street about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on what was originally reported as a criminal trespass call.

When officers arrived, they found a fence around the business had been damaged and several pieces of equipment had been stolen from the lot.

It was later determined that all of the items taken had been left in the wooded area behind the business.

Recovered items included two Kubota vehicles, two flatbed trailers and a skid steer valued at an estimated $105,000.