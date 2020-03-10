Tractor trailer accident on Airport Road

Local News
TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Fire and Rescue report a tractor trailer accident that occurred on Airport road.

Just after 8:00 am, Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.

Traveling east on Airport Rd, the semi struck a guard rail, and eventually came to a stop just off the roadway at Research Blvd.

The driver was treated for minor injuries on scene by Paramedics. 

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 4 units, utilizing members of the Haz-Mat Special Operations Team.

Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were on the scene as well. 

Clean up efforts by Temple Fire and Grones Environmental, continue at this time.    

