Traffic accident knocks out power, affects traffic lights on Waco Drive

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Morning commuters traveling Waco Drive Thursday morning found delays as two traffic signals in a high traffic area were on flash rather than operating normally.

Waco police say one crash at 38th and Waco Drive sent one man to a hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle struck a utility pole.

The crash resulted in a short power outage in the area, but sent traffic signals into the flash mode.

Traffic lights were also affected at the major intersection of Valley Mills Drive and West Waco Drive.