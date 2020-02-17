Traffic changes coming to Waco Interstate 35 frontage road

WACO, Texas – If you’re traveling through Waco, there will be some slight changes in traffic you should know about.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce announced on social media Monday afternoon that crews will shift traffic to the newly-constructed lanes on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road this week.

This will be from North Loop 340 to Highway 84. Sidewalks will be open to pedestrians.

When this happens, the Chamber says the southbound exit for Exit #338B will close for several months.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce