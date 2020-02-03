Traffic diverted after fatal pedestrian accident on IH 14

BELL COUNTY, Texas- Texas DPS Troopers are invstigating a fatal accident on IH 14.

Troopers responded to a major crash on IH 14 in the westbound lanes approximately 0.1 mile west of Belton.

An unidentified man was reportedly walking westbound in the lane of travel on IH 14, and was struck by a passing 18-wheeler.

The driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The male was pronounced deceased by JP Cooke at 7:49 a.m.

DPS strongly urges motorists traveling westbound to seek alternate routes.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to FM 2410 and FM 439 while authorities are conducting the crash investigation.

The investigation is active and open.