Traffic enforcement increasing in Harker Heights as part of ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ campaign

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A local law enforcement agency is raising awareness of the dangers of driving drunk.

As part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign leading up to Labor Day weekend, Harker Heights Police officers will be increasing traffic enforcement and DWI patrols to identify and stop impaired drivers. Funding for the increased patrol is provided through the TxDOT Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant.

Harker Heights PD posted on social media Friday morning that driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries – but it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.

If you have been drinking, here are some other options the department recommends:

•Designate a sober driver.

•Contact a cab or ride-share service.

•Use mass transit.

•Spend the night.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department