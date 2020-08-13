Traffic flow affected at Fort Hood’s main gate Thursday and Friday

FORT HOOD, Texas – Traffic flow at Fort Hood will be affected Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

Fort Hood officials stated Thursday afternoon that the Bernie Beck Gate traffic pattern will be adjusted starting at 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m., while the digital information boards on the Santa Fe Bridge Overpass are replaced.

The inbound traffic pattern on T.J. Mills Boulevard will be impacted from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Outbound gates will be closed and traffic will be detoured to the Mayborn Gate at Rancier Avenue or the Clear Creek Gate at Clear Creek Road to exit Fort Hood from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center

