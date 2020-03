FILE – In this March 30, 2018, file photo, a motorist waits at a traffic light while the waxing full moon rises in the distance in Overland Park, Kan. The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, and AAA is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Traffic lights are out at the intersection of 18th and Colcord following a crash at that location.

The signal control cabinet was hit and destroyed and will require a new base and new cabinet to be installed to get them working again.

Stop signs have been installed there until repairs can be made.

A spokesman for the City of Waco said that could take a week or more, depending on the weather.

Drivers are encourage to plan for a delay or find an alternate route.