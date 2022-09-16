FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two women have been arrested after a traffic stop in Freestone County led to several discoveries.

Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on CR-930 Monday night. When the vehicle was pulling over, a woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to flee. A deputy was able to catch the woman and detain her.

During the course of the investigation, the driver was found to not have a valid drivers license and didn’t have vehicle insurance. The driver was in possession of several different forms of identifying information – such as passports, a drivers license, and credit/debit cards belonging to other individuals. The driver was also found to be in possession of prescription medications which did not belong to her or the passenger – as well as a stolen firearm out of Limestone County.

The woman who attempted to run away was found to be in possession of marijuana, and was caught stuffing a bag of methamphetamine in the backseat of the patrol vehicle. This woman also provided a fake name and date of birth. Further investigation allowed deputies to learn her real identity and also discovered she had three warrants out of Limestone County and one warrant out of McLennan County.

As the deputies were completing their paperwork, jail staff said the driver was caught with more methamphetamine during the book-in process. Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said on a social media post, “This was definitely a methed up attempt of try to stuff meth here, and stuff meth there, and stuffing meth everywhere. They literally methed up every time they tried.”

The woman who was driving has been charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance, a state jail felony; Unlawful Use or Possession of Identifying Information Greater Than Five Items, a third-degree felony; Theft of Firearm, a third-degree felony; Prohibited Substance in Correctional facility, a third-degree felony and Possession Dangerous Drug, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The woman in the passenger’s seat has been charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance, a state jail felony; three felony warrants from Limestone County and one felony warrant out of McLennan County.

Sheriff Shipley says further charges could be added upon completion of this case, and also by speaking with other agencies.