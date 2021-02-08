Traffic stop for speeding brings arrest in 2019 Killeen hit and run

A Killeen police officer stopped a Chevy Camaro for speeding Saturday and when he identified the driver, found he was someone police had been looking for in a 2019 hit and run.

Mickell Lionell Pigford, Sr was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail with his bond set at $50,000.

Pigford had been sought in connection with incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a driver who left the scene back on July 24, 2019.

Police said it was just after midnight in the 2800 block of O.W. Curry Drive where the pedestrian had been walking going east across the road when he was hit by a vehicle going south on O.W. Curry.

The vehicle was seen to turn west on Bacon Ranch Road and left the scene.

Investigators were able to identify Pigford as a suspect in that crash and were able to get a warrant for him.

When officers ran a computer check on the driver in Saturday’s traffic stop, the warrant showed up and Pigford was taken into custody.