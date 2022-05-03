Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – A traffic stop for speeding in Copperas Cove led to the seizure of almost a half-pound of marijuana and a dozen THC cartridges.

An arrest affidavit stated officers spotted a black 2011 Mercedes Benz going 47 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone about 5:48 p.m. Sunday – with the officer also noting the vehicle had a registration sticker expired since September 2021.

The car pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of Creek Street, with the driver getting out of the car and not complying with orders from the officer to stay in the car.

The affidavit stated the driver remained “non-compliant,” and was handcuffed with the officer detecting what was described as an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the driver when he was placed in the back of the patrol car.

The affidavit stated the officer identified the driver from previous encounters as Stephen Quinn Witt, and began a probable cause search of the vehicle due to the strong smell of marijuana.

A patrol sergeant arrived on the scene with the officers, locating a tan cubical box and a camouflage-colored backpack containing several different size baggies – with each containing a green, leafy substance.

The affidavit also stated there were also twelve 1-gram THC cartridges – all of which bore a THC warning and a symbol of a triangle with the letters “CA” around it. Three unopened vaporizers for the THC cartridges were also recovered.

Witt was arrested on charges of possession of a felony amount of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver along with fleeing a police officer.

It was also noted that Witt was previously arrested on similar charges on April 10.