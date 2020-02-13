Traffic stop leads to discovery of 23 pounds of marijuana

WACO, Texas – A Waco man is now in custody after several pounds of marijuana was discovered in his vehicle.

The Waco Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, along with the help of the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit, conducted a traffic stop at N 29th St and W Waco Drive Thursday morning.

Officers found 23 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle of 24-year-old Matthew McGowen, of Waco. He was arrested for Delivery of Marijuana – a second degree felony.

The department says they will continue to work hard to keep Waco’s streets safe and sound.

Source: Waco Police Department