KILLEEN, Texas – Four men are currently in custody, and charges are pending.

Killeen Police officers conducted a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of S. Fort Hood Street on a white Chevy pickup, occupied by four men, for a traffic violation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that while officers were conducting their investigation, an armed subject left the vehicle and fled on foot. One of the officers saw the handgun in the suspect’s hand, he drew his duty weapon, and a foot pursuit ensued.

The officer repeatedly gave several commands to the suspect to stop and drop the gun. The suspect approached a fence, and during the course of jumping it, he kicked the officer’s hand, causing his duty weapon to discharge.

The suspect was found and arrested near West Lane and Jennifer Drive. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail. No injuries were reported. The other three men were also placed into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

While officers and detectives conducted a search of the vehicle, they found two handguns and illegal narcotics.

This incident is currently under Administrative Review by the Killeen Police Department Internal Affairs Unit.

Source: Killeen Police Department