Trailer with antique cars inside stolen in Temple

Temple police say a thief got more than just a trailer when he hooked onto one and drove off with it Wednesday.

With the trailer he got two antique cars.

Police are asking for help from the public in tracking down the trailer or identifying the suspect.

Police were called to the 3300 block of North 3rd Street Wednesday night at 10:47 p.m. and were told that a black 2018 Diamond Cargo Trailer with Texas License Plate Number 91016N was stolen. The trailer contained a black 1925 Ford Model T Roadster and a black 1926 Ford Model T Coupe.

The suspect is described as a male with a white tank top, black shorts, and white shoes. He is believed to be driving a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers with tips may remain anonymous.