Clean up is underway after several cars of a Union Pacific train derailed in Holland early Friday morning.

City officials say the train had blocked Travis and Fanin Streets, the main entrances to Holland from Highway 95 at first. Crews have now cleared those intersections.

There is no word yet on what caused the train cars to go off the tracks, but we do know there are no injuries. DPS is assisting at the scene and tells FOX44 News there was not a fire or any hazmat concerns.