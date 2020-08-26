Train Hits Car in Falls County, DPS Investigating

Marlin, TX- The Department of Public Safety reports one person critically injured when a train struck an SUV north of marlin in Falls County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near Highway 6 and County Road 116, at around 7 A.M. Wednesday

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the train crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe he described as ” parked on the railroad crossing” on County Road 116 near State Highway 6 southbound.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, received what were described as life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to a hospital.

The investigation continued Wednesday morning.

