Train hits parked car in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas: A Union Pacific train hit a Chevrolet Prizm that was parked too close to the tracks, halting traffic in downtown Waco this morning.

The train hit the car just before noon, striking the back of the car and forcing it to turn around and making the train stop. There was no one inside the car when it was hit and the owner of the car was on hand when Waco Police came to investigate the scene.

“Nobody was in it, nobody got hurt,” car owner Bennie Henderson said. “I kinda put the car out of its misery, really.”

Henderson says he has only owned the car three days. He claims he was parking it near the construction zone on the corner of 8th Street and Jackson Avenue to get a phone number from one of the construction workers.

He says he was away from the car for approximately four minutes.