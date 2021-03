COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The train which brought the body of former president George H.W. Bush back to College Station is back.

The Union Pacific locomotive was painted to resemble Air Force One, and named #4141 – in honor of Bush. It carried his body from Houston to his Presidential Library in College Station in 2018 – with hundreds of people lining the track and waving flags.

The train will now become a permanent exhibit at the Presidential Library.