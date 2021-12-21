Speegleville Volunteer firefighters assisted by others from China Spring and Valley Mills worked to contain fire that had broken out in one travel trailer and quickly spread to another Monday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Merritt said the call came in at 8:15 p.m. as a report of fire and possible explosions in the 300 block of Rabbit Run.

When they arrived, firefighters found two travel trailers near a home fully involved.

Firefighters worked to protect the home and two nearby shop buildings and managed to get the fire knocked down fairly quickly.

Merritt said they were told the trailer was being prepared to occupation and that the fire meant that a woman and child would be displaced.

They were not present at the time of the fire an no one was injured.

Both trailers were considered a total loss.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.