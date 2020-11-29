Travis County Deputy killed in Milam County motorcycle collision

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of its own after a deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash late on Friday evening.

Sr. Deputy Robert ‘Drew’ Small, 48, was riding his motorcycle home from Louisiana when it collided with another vehicle in Milam County.

Small, of Wimberley, was about to celebrate his 25-year anniversary of working for the sheriff’s office, having joined in December 1995.

He started in Dispatch and served as a corrections officer before becoming a deputy in 2006, initially working night shift patrol in western Travis County before moving to the Motors Unit in December 2018.

“Deputy Small’s employee development file is stacked with letters of appreciation and commendation from the community,” TCSO said in a statement released in the early hours of Saturday.

Small also recently received a unit citation for his work with the Special Response Team.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on US 79, about four and a half miles east of Milano, at about 10:15 p.m.

DPS said that Small’s Harley Davidson was traveling westbound, and a 2007 Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound.

The Pontiac crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with Small, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

It is unclear why the car crossed the road, DPS said. An investigation into the crash continues.

Small’s body was escorted to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office by TCSO deputies overnight.