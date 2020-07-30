Travis County man charged in Temple child indecency case

A man from Del Valle near Austin has been brought back to Bell County to face charges of indecency with a child in a Temple case.

Travis County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronnie Rene Villanueva after Temple investigators obtained a warrant for him.

Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said that back on May 5, officers were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Linwood road and met with a woman who said that her seven-year-old daughter was possibly the victim of an assault.

The woman alleged that a man had inappropriate contact with the young girl.

The case was assigned to the Temple PD Special Crimes Unit who gathered evidence that was presented to Justice of the Peace Ivy who issued the warrant on July 14.

Travis County authorities found the suspect and he was transferred to the Bell County Jail Wednesday.