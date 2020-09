McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County experienced the first death of COVID-19 on March 31st.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry passed away just a day after announcing he had tested positive for the virus.

The Gamma Upsilon chapter of Phi Delta Kappa dedicated a tree in Perry’s memory at the G.W. Carver cafeteria Friday evening. The group also announced a memorial scholarship is set up in Perry’s honor.

You can see the event in the video above.