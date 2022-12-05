WACO / CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual event lets survivors of violent crime and victims’ families to honor the memories of their loved ones during the holidays.

The Milam County and District Attorney’s Office will sponsor the 24th annual “Tree of Angels” ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will take place at the Milam County Museum, located at 112 West First Street in downtown Cameron.

The program is celebrated each year across Texas, and was started in 1991 in hopes that the blessings of the holiday season would comfort the victims and their families during a difficult time. Members of the Armed Services will also be remembered and honored. All military families are invited to attend and place an angel on the tree in honor of or in remembrance of their loved one.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony to show their support for the victims and these families. Participants are asked to bring an angel ornament tagged with the first and last name of the person to be remembered or honored. If you are not able to attend and would like an angel placed on the Tree of Angels in honor or in memory of your loved one, you can contact Lorena Banda at (254) 697-7013, or send an email to lbanda@milamcounty.net for more information.

Refreshments will be served at the conclusion the program. Donations can be made to the Tree of Angels Account at the Buckholts State Bank in Cameron, Buckholts or Rogers to assist with program expenses.

In addition, there will be another Tree of Angels event taking place in Waco at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition, with the help from the Waco Police Department’s Victim Services Unit, honors and remembers those who are victims of crime every year.

The community is invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree in recognition of a crime victim. It is also being requested for community members to identify the angel by writing their first and last name on the ornament.

This event will take place at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 919 Dutton Avenue.