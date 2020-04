In this photo taken early January 2020, and provided Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Wollemi pines tower above the forest floor in the Wollemi National Park, New South Wales, Australia. Specialist firefighters have saved the world’s last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from wildfires that razed forests west of Sydney. (NSW National Parks and Wildfire Service via AP)

WOODWAY, Texas- Woodway residents can expect to see some work being done on trees in the area.

Oncor’s contractor Wright Tree Service are scheduled to prune trees in the Woodway area along Bosque Blvd. and along State Highway 6 in April, 2020.

This work is a part of Oncor’s commitment to provide safe reliable electric service to customers.

Homeowners will be notified with a door hanger in advance of this work which will have a contact phone number should they have any questions.