Trendwood shooting leaves one dead and one in custody

WACO, Texas- A suspect is in custody after a shooting in the Trendwood Apartments.

Officers were dispatched to 1722 Dallas Circle on a shots fired call on June 8th around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a 28-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

As more officers arrived, a description of the suspect was learned and 28-year-old Getraveon Demar Wilson was located and taken into custody.

Wilson is now charged with murder.

Although arrests have been made, the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.