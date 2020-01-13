Trial begins for man accused in Obok Restaurant and Club murder

Jury selection began Monday in the 264th District Court murder trial of Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, accused in the August 2018 shooting death of a man outside the Obok Restaurant and Club on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen.

Jackson was arrested after police identified him as a suspect in the death of 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas.

Police found the victim after getting a call to the club about 2:00 a.m. August 18, 2018.

The victim was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died.

The arrest affidavit for Jackson stated that officers spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene who said that a man, later identified as Jackson, had come to the club and argued with Thomas.

Later in the evening, witnesses told police that Jackson and Thomas again were seen arguing at the front door of the club, when the suspect was said to have drawn a handgun and fired multiple times at the victim.

The affidavit said the suspect then walked away in the direction of Cantabrian Loop.

Witnesses gave descriptions of the shooter to the officers including clothing description with some saying they knew him as ” Reggie.”

The officer filing the affidavit said he looked at security camera video of the front door area which he said clearly showed the suspect and the victim arguing, with the suspect seen “producing a handgun from his waist area and intentionally pointing the firearm at the victim and firing the weapon.”

The affidavit said the victim was never seen holding any type of weapon.

The affidavit says about fifteen minutes after the initial call, officers were searching the area of Cantabrian Loop for the suspect, locating a man fitting the description given by witnesses.

That man was identified as Reginald Ferlandus Jackson.