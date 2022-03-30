The trial of a man charged in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in an empty apartment in Killeen in 2020 is underway in a Bell County court.

Barnard Lnell Morrow was charged in the deaths of 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr.

Allred was a U.S. Army veteran and Delacruz was a U.S. Army specialist stationed at Ft. Hood.

Their bodies were found in an unlocked apartment in the Summerlyn complex at 4101 East Rancier early in the morning of March 14., 2020.

Officers had gone to the area on a report of shots being heard.

After initially not finding anything, officers got a report of water leaking from an apartment and when that unit was checked, the bodies were found.

Jury selection took place Monday in the trial where prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty, with twelve jurors and two alternates selected.

That same day, the court heard motions to have some evidence suppressed, with the court denying the motion.

Tuesday, after opening arguments, testimony was presented by prosecution witnesses including Killeen police officers and members of a task force.

Throughout the proceedings, the defense continued with motions to have certain evidence suppressed on grounds of search and seizure rules.