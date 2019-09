The trial is set for the man accused of killing Texas State Trooper Damon Allen.

The Freestone County District Attorney’s Office says Dabrett Black’s Capital Murder trial will start Aug. 3, 2020 in Brazos County.

Black is accused of shooting and killing Allen of Teague on Thanksgiving in 2017. Allen had pulled Black over for a traffic violation on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

Back in March, a judge approved a change of venue request from Black’s attorney.