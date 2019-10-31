Trick or Treating Safety Tips

WACO, Texas – 41 million people are expected to go Trick or Treating this year, and while this night is supposed to be fun and full treats – it can also be one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween night than any other night of the year.

“What we want you to do is on their costumes put some kind of reflective tape, glow sticks, or flashlights. So when they are out and about, motorists can see them,” says Larry Adams, Assistant Police Chief of Woodway Public Safety.

Try to stick to neighborhoods with sidewalks. If you have to walk on the street, make sure to walk on the left side facing traffic.

“We really stress for motorists. If you’re backing up or going down residential streets, really slow down tonight. Be vigilant. Be looking out. Put the cell phone down and don’t have any distractions when driving,” Adams says.

Cars aren’t the only dangerous thing you need to keep an eye on. Sometimes candy can be messed, becoming more of a trick than a treat.

“So when your children bring home all of that good candy, we ask that you lay it out on the table. Inspect all of it. Look for open wrappers. Anything that may have been tampered with you should discard that. If you believe that something has been tampered with contact us,” Adams says.

Parents should always check candy before it is consumed, and any homemade treats from strangers should be thrown away.