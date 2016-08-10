Trooper puts himself in harm’s way to save motorists from drunk driver

An Arkansas State Police officer was injured after putting himself in harm’s way to stop a drunk driver.

According to Arkansas Online, around 3:35 a.m., Monday, Trooper First Class Roy Moomey, 41, received a call about a vehicle, driven by Matthew Choate, 24, of Fort Smith, who was identified as a drunk driver, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of a roadway in Crawford County, an hour southwest of Fayetteville.

Marc McCune, Prosecuting Attorney for Crawford County, stated Trooper Moomey turned his cruiser into the path of Choate’s vehicle where they hit head-on. The trooper did this to protect other civilian drivers from being hit by the drunk driver. Choate died as a result of the crash.

Trooper Moomey was rushed to the hospital to be treated for two broken legs, a broken ankle, broken pelvis, broken ribs, a punctured lung and damaged wrist, McCune wrote on Facebook. Doctors operated on Trooper Moomey’s legs and wrist Monday night.

“He is in ICU and will be for several days,” McCune said. “He looks good, considering all of his injuries. He will require more surgery to fix all his injuries. He is at times responsive and aware of what is said and responds with hand gestures. Keep the prayers coming.

A donation site has also been set up to assist Moomey, who is a six-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police.

“The official donation site is the Roy Moomey Charity Benefit account at The Bank of the Ozarks,” McCune said. “You can donate directly to Bank of the Ozarks or you can go to your bank (any area bank) and ask for your donations to be deposited into the Roy Moomey Charity Benefit account at the Bank of the Ozarks. One-hundred percent of the money donated will get to Roy and his family. You don’t need it, but just in case, the account number is 2100804968. Please use the Bank of the Ozarks and not the GOFUNDME site (GoFundMe takes part of the money for their fees).”



In May, Trooper Moomey was awarded with the “Life Saving Award” for his January 22, 2015, role in saving the life of a man who was trapped inside the wreckage of a vehicle that began to burn.