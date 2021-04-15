Trooper shot trying to apprehend Bryan homicide suspect released from hospital

The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a trooper shot while chasing the Kent Moore Cabinets shooting suspect has been released from the hospital.

DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar was wounded as police were searching for Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas, following the shooting.

The DPS statement said, “He still faces many challenges in the days ahead, but he will not be alone; he has the support of a loving family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

The support of his fellow troopers was demonstrated in another way when on Tuesday, they turned up to support Trooper Tovar’s son who was playing in a baseball game.

In the meantime, Brazos County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez had earlier set the bond for mass shooting suspect Larry Bollin at a combined $2.2 million

$1.2 million of that bond is for the murder of 40-year-old Timothy Smith, the man killed in the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets.

$1 million of the bond is for the attempted murder of Trooper Tovar.

Bollin also faces five charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Each count carries a possibility of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Bollin has also been charged with Attempted Capital Murder.