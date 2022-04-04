TROY, Texas – Troy High School Assistant Principal Mike Jones was arrested over the weekend, and was charged with DWI.

Temple police officers were dispatched at 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of Green Tree Loop in reference to a hit-and-run traffic crash. Jones previously sideswiped a vehicle on the interstate within Belton city limits, then struck another vehicle in the 4900 block of FM-93 in Temple.

Jones was found in the 3800 block of Green Tree Loop and was arrested – in addition to driving while intoxicated (DWI) and driving while a license is invalid (DWLI).

Jones was booked into the Bell County Jail before 3:00 a.m. Saturday, and bonded out at 1:34 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Below is a statement sent to FOX 44 News on Monday morning from Superintendent Neil Jeter:

Troy ISD has been informed of the arrest of one of our employees on April 3 for driving a personal motor vehicle while intoxicated. No students or other staff were involved in the incident. Since this personal issue is under review, no other information will be provided at this time. The administration will follow district policy in determining possible actions. Troy ISD is committed to providing a safe environment conducive to student achievement and well-being. – Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter

