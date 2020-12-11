Troy man held in assault of a woman and young child

Britt Duane Granfor

Temple police report a 51-year-old man who lists and address in Troy was being held in the Bell County Jail following an early Friday morning incident.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop about 1;55 a.m. Friday for a reported domestic dispute.

A police spokesperson said when officers got there, they found an adult female and a six-year-old female had been assaulted by a man striking them with his hands.

They were also told the victims were threatened with a knife.

Police arrested Britt Duane Granfor on third degree felony charges and transported him to the Bell County Jail

