Troy Police investigate homicide

TROY, Texas – The Troy Police Department are investigating a homicide.

It happened around 9:30pm Friday evening in the 200 block of Coby Drive.

When officers got on scene, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.



Another man, 46 years of age, was taken into custody by the initial responding officer.

Police sat the victim and the man detained were out of state visitors at the residence and were related.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Anthony Scott Csombok, of Carlsbad, NM.

Emergency Medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced Csombok dead and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas. The next of kin has been notified.

The man that has been taken into custody remains in the Bell County Jail as the case is being prepared for review by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

