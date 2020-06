LORENA, Texas – A driver was able to save himself from a burning truck early Friday morning.

It happened on Interstate 35 northbound, near Mile Marker #324 in the Lorena area, when the Woodway and Lorena Fire Departments were sent to an 18-wheeler on fire.

The driver said he was hauling synthetic rubber, going from Edinburg to Terrell, when it caught fire. A blown-out tire triggered a fire that spread to the front of the trailer.

The driver managed to pull over and got out without injuries.